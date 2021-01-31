Opinion

Trump may be gone, but neofascism remains alive and kicking in mainstream American society

At last, the Trump presidency has crash-landed and he is out of the White House. Now we can all start dealing with “Trump trauma” and shock. What did we live through over the past four years? This is a planetary question. It is a question we are all grappling with because the world is now capitalist on a global scale and America is the leading power making that world.



Post the Cold War, the “American Dream” was declared the global dream. While we do not physically live in America, through the global media we are front-row spectators, watching the theatrics of its leaders while grappling with its presence in our everyday lives...