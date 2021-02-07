Opinion
As ANC wanes, awful alternatives come into focus
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema enjoying tea at Nkandla this past Friday may be a glimpse into our future.
Both men are politically weak. Zuma is under pressure (though he tries not to show it) to appear before the inquiry into state capture. Malema is under pressure because he needs actual political power and authority to breathe. Eight years after leaving the ANC and forming the EFF, he still controls nothing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.