Opinion

As ANC wanes, awful alternatives come into focus

Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema enjoying tea at Nkandla this past Friday may be a glimpse into our future.



Both men are politically weak. Zuma is under pressure (though he tries not to show it) to appear before the inquiry into state capture. Malema is under pressure because he needs actual political power and authority to breathe. Eight years after leaving the ANC and forming the EFF, he still controls nothing...