Opinion
Common sense, or inoculation will fail
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Unless common sense - so desperately lacking among many ANC and government leaders - prevails, with the government agreeing to partner with the private sector, civil society and health professionals to co-deliver the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the shortcomings of the public service will turn the vaccine rollout into one of the most spectacular post-apartheid public-service delivery failures.
Common sense dictates that an effective inoculation programme will need the combined resources, skills and infrastructure of the public and private sectors, civil society and health professions...
