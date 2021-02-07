Opinion

The story of MaKotane will never die

This week the ANC learnt of the passing on of another revered but unsung heroine of the liberation struggle, Rebecca Kotane. The leadership of the movement was immediately dispatched to go and convey sincere condolences.



As per the new normal occasioned by the pandemic the leadership conducted such sombre visits in turns and on different days. In the footsteps of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile followed secretary-general Ace Magashule, all speaking as one about the accomplished humility that defined MaKotane...