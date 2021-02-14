Opinion

Social enterprises could help steer SA on the road to recovery

It is an oft-repeated truism that the South African public policy landscape is replete with ambitious plans, priorities and ideas, but that these are too often scuppered by a state which lacks the capacity and the political will to deliver on its own vision.



On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined an ambitious, focused and succinct series of government priorities for the post-Covid-19recovery in his state of the nation address. His four focus areas - defeating the virus; accelerating our economic recovery; implementing economic reforms; and fighting corruption - require exceptional levels of capacity within the state to deliver...