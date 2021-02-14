Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Social enterprises could help steer SA on the road to recovery

14 February 2021 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

It is an oft-repeated truism that the South African public policy landscape is replete with ambitious plans, priorities and ideas, but that these are too often scuppered by a state which lacks the capacity and the political will to deliver on its own vision.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined an ambitious, focused and succinct series of government priorities for the post-Covid-19recovery in his state of the nation address. His four focus areas - defeating the virus; accelerating our economic recovery; implementing economic reforms; and fighting corruption - require exceptional levels of capacity within the state to deliver...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The ANC has stolen more than our money, it has stolen our ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Beleaguered president steps up to the promises podium yet ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WATCH | Taking a tour of Gauteng’s dangerous drainage system Opinion & Analysis
  4. RAMS MABOTE | Zondo has become the referee in a jaw-dropping ANC faction fight Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Ace Magashule Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters