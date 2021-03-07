Opinion

A narrow approach to land reform will betray those it should serve

True land reform goes beyond purely agrarian, productive considerations to recognise the dignity, history and sense of self that reside in the soil

The land reform narrative in SA since the promulgation of the constitution has tended to be dominated by certain themes - debates about whether or not the constitution allows for expropriation without compensation, and whether or not the constitution ought to be amended. These have overshadowed significantly poignant aspects that should be part of the broader land reform agenda.



Expropriation, being merely one of the tools that the government may use in order to make land available on an equitable basis, has been incorrectly treated as the sole antidote for the nation's land hunger woes. Land in South Africa, published by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, calls for an approach beyond this...