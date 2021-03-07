Opinion

State is tackling the problems of SOEs

The purpose of a thesis is to analyse and comment on information from a body of research and how it relates to the chosen topic or subject matter. A thesis has to show the ability to think critically about a topic and to knowledgeably contribute new insights and demonstrate a firm grasp of the subject.



Kaizer Nyatsumba’s thesis (turned book) titled Successfully Implementing Turnaround Strategies in State-Owned Companies: SAA, Kenya Airways and Ethiopian Airlines as Case Studies, and his review of his own work headlined “Why SAA won’t fly: not just state capture, the government is also to blame” could make for interesting reading if only it were also rooted in the current context, both global and local, and the diverse currents of thought and debate generated by the Covid-19 pandemic...