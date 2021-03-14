Opinion

Yet again, the government gets a failing grade for its handling of student aid

Not for the first time, the government appears to have been caught napping as student protests flared again at the start of the academic year.



After expectations were raised by the game-changing #FeesMustFall protests of 2015 and former president Jacob Zuma's announcement two years later of free higher education for poorer students, one might have thought the government would sense that the start of the academic year would be a critical moment, to be handled with great care and sensitivity. ..