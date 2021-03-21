Q&A with Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka
The EFF has claimed ownership of the university protests, and marchers have been joined by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Chris Barron asked Wits student representative council president and protest leader Mpendulo Mfeka ...
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Are you happy with the EFF taking ownership of the protest?
I wouldn't say the EFF is taking ownership of the protests...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.