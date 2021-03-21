Q&A with Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka

The EFF has claimed ownership of the university protests, and marchers have been joined by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Chris Barron asked Wits student representative council president and protest leader Mpendulo Mfeka ...

Are you happy with the EFF taking ownership of the protest?



I wouldn't say the EFF is taking ownership of the protests...