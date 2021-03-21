Opinion

SA's state arms export industry stained by blood of Yemeni civilians

Body authorising munition sales ignores our possible complicity in war crimes

As the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) continues to approve weapons sales to countries engaged in war crimes in Yemen, SA's arms industry bears a shocking similarity to its apartheid-era past.



A new investigation by South African civil society group Open Secrets has laid bare the NCACC's culture of impunity and its abject failure to uphold South African law on weapons exports...