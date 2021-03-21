Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

SA's state arms export industry stained by blood of Yemeni civilians

Body authorising munition sales ignores our possible complicity in war crimes

21 March 2021 - 00:00 By Suraya Dadoo

As the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) continues to approve weapons sales to countries engaged in war crimes in Yemen, SA's arms industry bears a shocking similarity to its apartheid-era past.

A new investigation by South African civil society group Open Secrets has laid bare the NCACC's culture of impunity and its abject failure to uphold South African law on weapons exports...

