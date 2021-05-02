Opinion

Cyril falls short, but Zondo can help us with suggestions for electoral reform

At the end of his two days giving evidence at the state capture inquiry this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa and commission chair Raymond Zondo seemed to have established some sort of mutual admiration society, exchanging lavish compliments. "I'm not aware in the history of this country of a sitting president appearing before a commission," Zondo said as Ramaphosa nodded vigorously.



True. But Nelson Mandela was dragged to a high court in Pretoria by Louis Luyt, which was much more acrimonious. There's no charge sheet here and there won't be a conviction, but to all intents and purposes, the ANC is on trial. The offence that's been referred to is state capture - the utter, complete and outright looting of the state, an act that's tantamount to treason...