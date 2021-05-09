Opinion & Analysis

Buthelezi central to recent Zulu kingdom reinventions

09 May 2021 - 00:00 By BUSANI NGCAWENI

Let us recall that after the battle of Ulundi in 1879, Zululand became a British territory and the Zulu kingdom almost ceased to be. That was the first end of the kingdom.

Successive kings did not rule Zululand; they were merely cultural symbols to their subjects. The British Empire would from time to time expect them to keep the natives in check...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MIKE SILUMA | Norma Mngoma's elementary lesson for all men Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | What’s the plan, Mr President? Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA should learn from South Korea and jail Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  4. NTANDOYENKOSI KAZWELITHINI | My father, born to be the king of all Zulus Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Public sector: we need to think outside the pay packet Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody