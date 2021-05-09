CARTOON | Mogoeng leaves Zondo behind desk as retirement calls

As chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng takes leave five months ahead of his retirement, which means it's unlikely that he will ever return, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo seems to have his hands full with the work of the state capture commission.



The commission was launched in January 2018, but as much as many expected the work of the commission to have been completed by now, more money has been given to it, ensuring that Zondo will remain occupied for a while longer...