Ngcukaitobi reflects on the long road back to the land in new book

Three decades on, the promise of the new South Africa has not been met when it comes to restoring land stolen from its people. Lawyer and author Tembeka Ngcukaitobi wants to do something about that, writes S’thembiso Msomi, starting with redefining the problem

"Awaking on Friday morning, June 20, 1913, the South African native found himself, not actually a slave, but a pariah in the land of his birth."



A 105 years have passed since Sol Plaatje wrote these memorable words as the powerful opening paragraph to his seminal book, Native Life in South Africa...