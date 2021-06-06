Opinion & Analysis

A new commitment for vaccine equity and defeating the pandemic

06 June 2021 - 00:00 By KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, DAVID MALPASS and NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA

As preparations are made for the G7 Summit in the UK next week, top of the agenda is how to end the Covid-19 pandemic and secure the global recovery. Urgent challenges face us. By now it has become abundantly clear there will be no broad-based recovery without an end to the health crisis. Access to vaccination is key to both.

There has been impressive progress on the vaccination front, but a dangerous gap between richer and poorer nations persists...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SABELO SKITI | Eskom woes: SA on the brink of total darkness Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Saxonwold seizure gave us hope, only for it to be dashed by Cyril's ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Prosecutions will make Zondo a bigger success Opinion & Analysis
  4. Cursing the Guptas Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mkhize is Ramaphosa's problem, not ours Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...