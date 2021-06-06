A new commitment for vaccine equity and defeating the pandemic

As preparations are made for the G7 Summit in the UK next week, top of the agenda is how to end the Covid-19 pandemic and secure the global recovery. Urgent challenges face us. By now it has become abundantly clear there will be no broad-based recovery without an end to the health crisis. Access to vaccination is key to both.



There has been impressive progress on the vaccination front, but a dangerous gap between richer and poorer nations persists...