A week of local collapse, domestic trials — and national policy wins

Allow me to invoke possibly the most overused of Charles Dickens's writings, for there can surely be no better way to describe the past week in politics and government in SA: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair."



We have been witness to a week in which the total collapse of the government at the coalface of delivery has been laid bare, exacerbated by an early winter cold snap and a global pandemic...