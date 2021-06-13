Agricultural reform vital to bringing ghost towns back to life
The fate of Lichtenburg is shared by small towns across SA — and only speedy land and farming reform can halt the decline
13 June 2021 - 00:00
On June 9, I gave a talk at the South African Cane Growers Association AGM, titled "SA's agriculture in the economic reconstruction and recovery narrative".
I reflected on SA's agricultural performance over the past decade, which has been fantastic. The volume of production expanded 19% between 2010 and 2020. In the same period, the value of production grew by 44%...
