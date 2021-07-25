Opinion & Analysis

A lesson from the ashes on who not to vote for

S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
25 July 2021 - 00:02

This is us, or more precisely the calibre of the people we elected to represent us. When confronted with a major crisis or imminent danger, our leaders would rather keep themselves busy resolving sophisticated concepts that have nothing to do with the price of bread.

Around 2011 and 2012, in the aftermath of a global financial crisis that left our economy weak and growing at a disappointing rate and caused a massive increase in the army of the unemployed, our leading party preoccupied itself with an unnecessary debate over whether the South African revolution was going through "a second transition" or "a second phase of the first transition"...

