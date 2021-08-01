Post-colonial leaders are holding Africa back

Both the historical and political factors that have combined over the decades to constrain the transition from the white settler colonial/apartheid dispensation are well known. But they have loomed large and continued to appear intractable only because of the nature of the class that inherits power at independence or with the political end of apartheid - the petty bourgeoisie/black middle class; the leadership of the former liberation movement.



Whatever the case, the reality today is that the black petty bourgeoisie, whether out of the former liberation movements or the products of the post-liberation era, has not only found comfort in - or assimilated into - a social structure that is characterised by growing inequality, poverty and unemployment in post-liberation Southern Africa but also muted into this new class, the comprador bourgeoisie, both within and outside the state, in alliance with both domestic and international corporates and cartels, but growing, pari passu, as parasites in an existentially parasitic state enterprise...