Three medals, and so many moments to be proud of
08 August 2021 - 00:00
Team SA took 176 athletes and competed in 23 disciplines at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
They are coming back home with three medals - one gold and two silver. At the time of writing, we were number 50 on the medals table, with Cuba, Venezuela, the Philippines, Kenya and Uganda ahead of us...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.