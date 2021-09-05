Falsely accused, ConCourt once again proves its mettle

The Constitutional Court's dismissal late on Friday of an application by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to postpone local government polls to early next year has further confirmed its reputation as a fiercely independent institution that acts without fear or favour.



Much was riding on the court's decision, especially for the ANC whose factional infighting and administrative incompetence meant that the ruling party would not be able to field all its candidates in about 30% of the municipalities that are to be contested...