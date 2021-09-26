CARTOON | 16 years later, Angela 'Mutti' Merkel retires 'undefeated'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has seen her country through several major world events and crises, and retires with the applause and praise of many.



The country will head to the polls on Sunday to appoint her successor, with Merkel having survived a Donald Trump US presidency and Brexit. She has also led the country through financial, migrant and Eurozone crises..