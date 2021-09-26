Opinion & Analysis

Market forces spread the pandemic. Don't expect them to fix the damage

The government has not covered itself in glory in the way it runs the country, but it must take the lead in reviving the economy after Covid

26 September 2021 - 00:00 By JASON MUSYOKA

SA's economic progress following the impact of Covid gets mixed reviews, with optimistic and pessimistic perspectives competing for dominance.

In general terms, corporate executives and economists caution that recovery will take time...

