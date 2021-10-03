Government is not Hollywood, it doesn’t need so many actors

The proliferation of acting positions at senior level in national, provincial and local government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is in many cases the result of a deliberate attempt to sneak cadres into positions they would not ordinarily have secured based on merit, competency and experience.



Some of the most critical positions in the government and SOEs are now acting positions. Acting appointments have undermined the performance of the public sector, municipalities and SOEs. They have undermined the capacity of the state and encouraged mismanagement and corruption. They have also undermined morale in these entities...