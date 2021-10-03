Q&A with Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim on indefinite strike

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has called for an indefinite nationwide strike to begin on Tuesday in support of its demand for an 8% wage increase. Chris Barron asked Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim …

SA's economy is teetering on the brink. Have you lost touch with reality?



You sound like you've lost touch with reality. The truth is that there's no economy without the workers. They carry the economy on their shoulders. The last wage agreement expired in 2019. In 2020 workers accepted a wage freeze because they understood what was the state of the economy. This year we are in negotiations and employers are putting 4.4% on the table...