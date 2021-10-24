Envoy to Eswatini urges 'both sides to exercise restraint' as Mswati crushes protests

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) envoys to Eswatini have urged both sides engaged in the conflict in the country to "exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution together" as King Mswati III violently crushes protests.



Earlier this week, president Cyril Ramaphosa named three senior SA officials in the group of special envoys heading to a meeting with the Eswatini monarch...