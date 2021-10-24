Envoy to Eswatini urges 'both sides to exercise restraint' as Mswati crushes protests
24 October 2021 - 00:00
The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) envoys to Eswatini have urged both sides engaged in the conflict in the country to "exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution together" as King Mswati III violently crushes protests.
Earlier this week, president Cyril Ramaphosa named three senior SA officials in the group of special envoys heading to a meeting with the Eswatini monarch...
