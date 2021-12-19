Opinion & Analysis

Ramaphosa's Zuma ticking time bomb

19 December 2021 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds

Any hopes president Cyril Ramaphosa may have had for a quiet Christmas were dashed this week when the high court in Pretoria ordered Jacob Zuma back to jail to serve out the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

It set aside a decision by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to release the former president on medical parole in September, calling it “unlawful”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ‘His Excellency’ did a passable job in French Africa, but ... Opinion
  3. Q&A with Shell SA's Hloniphizwe Mtolo on seismic testing on Wild Coast Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Gwede Mantashe Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The 'united in graft' strategy will destroy the ANC Opinion

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating