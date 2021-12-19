Ramaphosa's Zuma ticking time bomb

Any hopes president Cyril Ramaphosa may have had for a quiet Christmas were dashed this week when the high court in Pretoria ordered Jacob Zuma back to jail to serve out the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.



It set aside a decision by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to release the former president on medical parole in September, calling it “unlawful”...