The wuss in the Union Buildings conned us into false hope

President Ramaphosa has at every turn failed to take decisive action when the interests of the country demanded it — will he have the courage now to stand up to Lindiwe Sisulu?

The compilers of the Oxford English Dictionary, that gold standard in the correct usage of the queen’s language, might want to include a new word in their next edition: a “cyril” would be defined as a man utterly devoid of backbone. Alternatively, “cyrilness” would be offered as an antonym of courage. I think such a definition is long overdue. President Cyril Ramaphosa has quietly made a compelling case for it.



If there was any doubt about our president’s lack of cojones, the extraordinary kerfuffle over his meeting with Lindiwe Sisulu this week should put such concerns to bed. The meeting took place two weeks after the publication of Sisulu’s offending article. Why only now?..