Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Bheki Cele

A cowboy cop who shoots from the lip — and misses

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Cowboy cop shoots from the lip — and misses

Can we really trust anything that comes out of the mouth of this trilby-wearing cowboy who purports to be our minister of police?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. ARTHUR MUTAMBARA | Ramaphosa is ideologically bankrupt and strategically ... Opinion
  3. From gangsters to corpses: the story of steroids Insight
  4. SAM MKOKELI | A centre of excellence in the Union Buildings Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | An emboldened Ramaphosa shops for a new team Opinion

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season