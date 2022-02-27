Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Putin's wanton aggression puts the world on notice

The UN is good at taking care of refugees, but who can we look to for defence against nuclear-armed superpowers?

27 February 2022 - 00:05 By Sunday Times Editorial

US President Joe Biden has characterised the war between Russia and Ukraine as a “needless act of aggression”, a “premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering” for which “Russia alone is responsible”. 

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres made an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect the UN Charter, which says members should refrain “from the threat or use of force” against other states. Guterres has, correctly, condemned Putin — as have most leaders around the world...

