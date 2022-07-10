Q&A with Panyaza Lesufi on the ANC’s waning support
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been elected chair of the ANC in Gauteng amid predictions it will lose power in 2024. Chris Barron asked him ...
10 July 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
How are you going to regain the trust of voters?..
Q&A with Panyaza Lesufi on the ANC’s waning support
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been elected chair of the ANC in Gauteng amid predictions it will lose power in 2024. Chris Barron asked him ...
How are you going to regain the trust of voters?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos