Q&A with Satawu’s Nkoketse Sepogwane on Transnet strike
A wage strike by Transnet workers has closed the country's ports and rail network, and had a devastating impact on the economy. Chris Barron asked Nkoketse Sepogwane, first deputy president of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) …
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
What is the gap between you now?..
Q&A with Satawu’s Nkoketse Sepogwane on Transnet strike
A wage strike by Transnet workers has closed the country's ports and rail network, and had a devastating impact on the economy. Chris Barron asked Nkoketse Sepogwane, first deputy president of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) …
What is the gap between you now?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos