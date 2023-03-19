Incidentally...
Is Putin having a 'rort' with Ukraine 'just coz'?
19 March 2023 - 00:00
Having an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a very big thing. The ICC exists only for the baddest of the bad, or the worst of the worst, as I discovered when staying up half the night to read an extensive (that is lengthy) and fascinating online publication called Understanding the ICC, issued by the ICC, which answers myriad questions. (What can I say? There was power and I was bored with Netflix.)..
Incidentally...
Is Putin having a 'rort' with Ukraine 'just coz'?
Having an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a very big thing. The ICC exists only for the baddest of the bad, or the worst of the worst, as I discovered when staying up half the night to read an extensive (that is lengthy) and fascinating online publication called Understanding the ICC, issued by the ICC, which answers myriad questions. (What can I say? There was power and I was bored with Netflix.)..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos