Opinion & Analysis

The Rose of Soweto

Former three-time world champion Dingaan Thobela, who died this week after a short illness, aged 57, was arguably the most gifted boxer of post-apartheid South Africa

05 May 2024 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

He was one of the most prominent fighters, for a while dating then Miss South Africa Basetsana Makgalemele, driving fast cars and commanding the attention of Nelson Mandela. On the night that Dingaan Thobela challenged American Tony Lopez for the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight strap at Sun City in 1993, Mandela, then ANC president, held a press briefing at the old Jan Smuts airport before flying out the country. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | For the sake of homeowners, isn’t it time to raise the inflation ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the former ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Makhosi Khoza Hogarth
  4. XOLELA MANGCU | The country Biko imagined Opinion
  5. CARTOON | ANC backs down from 'disciplining' Zuma ahead of elections Opinion

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...