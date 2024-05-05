The Rose of Soweto
Former three-time world champion Dingaan Thobela, who died this week after a short illness, aged 57, was arguably the most gifted boxer of post-apartheid South Africa
05 May 2024 - 00:00
He was one of the most prominent fighters, for a while dating then Miss South Africa Basetsana Makgalemele, driving fast cars and commanding the attention of Nelson Mandela. On the night that Dingaan Thobela challenged American Tony Lopez for the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight strap at Sun City in 1993, Mandela, then ANC president, held a press briefing at the old Jan Smuts airport before flying out the country. ..
