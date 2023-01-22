Mampara of the week: Carl Niehaus
Delusions of relevance
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Who would have thought it? Just weeks after ignominiously winning the Mampara of the Year award, and being unceremoniously booted out of his lifelong party, the ANC, Carl Niehaus has announced the formation of his very own political outfit...
Mampara of the week: Carl Niehaus
Delusions of relevance
Who would have thought it? Just weeks after ignominiously winning the Mampara of the Year award, and being unceremoniously booted out of his lifelong party, the ANC, Carl Niehaus has announced the formation of his very own political outfit...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos