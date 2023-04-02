Mampara of the week: Siboniso Duma
What does the ANC’s KZN chair not understand about load-shedding?
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
How much publicity can a stove and kettle buy you? For Siboniso Duma, the ANC’s tone-deaf KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair, quite a lot...
Mampara of the week: Siboniso Duma
What does the ANC’s KZN chair not understand about load-shedding?
How much publicity can a stove and kettle buy you? For Siboniso Duma, the ANC’s tone-deaf KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair, quite a lot...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos