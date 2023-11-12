Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff
Cliff, your humour stinks
12 November 2023 - 00:00
Gareth Cliff, the irrelevant former media personality who peaked as an Idols judge many years ago, this week resorted to a double dose of sexism and racism in a desperate attempt to get his name back in the headlines. Cliff caused a big stink when he posted a picture of international relations minister Naledi Pandor in a brown hijab, labelling her a “turd” and even adding that little brown emoji in case his half-witted followers needed an illustration to understand his comment...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.