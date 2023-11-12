Hogarth

Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff

Cliff, your humour stinks

12 November 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Gareth Cliff, the irrelevant former media personality who peaked as an Idols judge many years ago, this week resorted to a double dose of sexism and racism in a desperate attempt to get his name back in the headlines. Cliff caused a big stink when he posted a picture of international relations minister Naledi Pandor in a brown hijab, labelling her a “turd” and even adding that little brown emoji in case his half-witted followers needed an illustration to understand his comment...

