Mampara of the week: Sylvia Lucas
Load-shedding lets the chickens live a while longer
18 February 2024 - 00:00
Load-shedding isn’t the end of the world, National Council of Provinces deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas told a stunned sitting of both houses of parliament at a debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.