A nice problem to have!
10 March 2024 - 00:00
The office of the public protector recently determined that bumbling advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not eligible for the R10m gratuity she says she is entitled to. Off to the courts she has gone, demanding the money. Although she is now a high-ranking EFF MP earning about R1.2m a year, she told the court she can “hardly make ends meet”. Old Hog would be happy to have her problem...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.