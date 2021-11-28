Whatever is behind it, the Pityana brawl is far from over

More blood is likely to be spilt in what has become a titanic showdown

From the moment Sipho Pityana took the banking sector’s Prudential Authority (PA) to court, it was clear that his stay on the Absa board was untenable.



After initially stripping Pityana of his role as lead independent director, chair of the remuneration committee and member of the directors’ affairs committee, the group this week followed up its slow-motion sacking of him from its board...