Whatever is behind it, the Pityana brawl is far from over
More blood is likely to be spilt in what has become a titanic showdown
28 November 2021 - 00:00
From the moment Sipho Pityana took the banking sector’s Prudential Authority (PA) to court, it was clear that his stay on the Absa board was untenable.
After initially stripping Pityana of his role as lead independent director, chair of the remuneration committee and member of the directors’ affairs committee, the group this week followed up its slow-motion sacking of him from its board...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.