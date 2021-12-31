Insight

IN PICTURES | Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu lived life to the fullest

31 December 2021 - 00:00 By Sunday Times



As South Africa prepares to lay Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to rest, we take a look at some moments in the remarkable life of the outspoken religious leader and political activist.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. Mampara of the year: Ace Magashule trumps them all in pack of Mamparas Opinion
  3. MIKE SILUMA | There’s nothing shameful about taking a stand on migration Opinion
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Take the helm, Mr President! Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | Double act: the year’s two biggest 'jokes' Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration