IN PICS | Scenes of destruction at SA's railway stations

Photographer David Edwards has been documenting the decline and fall of railway stations across the Reef

For many years as a student in the 1970s I travelled the passenger trains from Springs to Randfontein and became familiar with their platforms, their antiquated segregated amenities and carriages, and the way they underpinned the eastern and western reefs of gold, without which there would be no Gauteng, and Bezuidenhout's farm might still be raising cattle.



My exhibition commemorates the railway line that spanned the gold deposits and reflects on its now benighted circumstances. ..