Incidentally...
Stranger than fiction
When I first read ‘The Mirror and the Light’, I was struck by parallels between the Tudor court of Henry VIII and the tensions within SA’s cabinets and corridors
14 August 2022 - 00:00
Prize-winning authors have been on my mind this week, partly because judging has begun for this year’s Sunday Times fiction and nonfiction awards (finalists will be announced at the end of August) and partly because of the attack on Salman Rushdie, who is reported to be on a ventilator after emergency surgery...
Incidentally...
Stranger than fiction
When I first read ‘The Mirror and the Light’, I was struck by parallels between the Tudor court of Henry VIII and the tensions within SA’s cabinets and corridors
Prize-winning authors have been on my mind this week, partly because judging has begun for this year’s Sunday Times fiction and nonfiction awards (finalists will be announced at the end of August) and partly because of the attack on Salman Rushdie, who is reported to be on a ventilator after emergency surgery...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos