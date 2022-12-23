THE YEAR IN QUOTES: From the funny or foolish to the pretentious or profound
Politicians and celebrities had plenty to say for themselves over the past year. Here Anton Ferreira presents a selection of their more memorable utterances
23 December 2022 - 00:00 By Anton Ferreira
JANUARY..
THE YEAR IN QUOTES: From the funny or foolish to the pretentious or profound
Politicians and celebrities had plenty to say for themselves over the past year. Here Anton Ferreira presents a selection of their more memorable utterances
JANUARY..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos