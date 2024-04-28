FOB
Reflections of 1994: ‘I am proud to have been intimately part of this beautiful, imperfect journey’
Documentary photographer and filmmaker Paul Weinberg was commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), 30 years later, these are his reflections
From February to May 1994, documentary photographer and filmmaker Paul Weinberg was commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to cover its work and document the election process. He writes: “It was the high watermark of the journey I had been on for many years as a documentarian engaged intimately with the struggle for freedom in South Africa. This was at last, the final process that ushered in a free, democratic South Africa. It was a privilege and an honour to be on the inside track of this passage of history”. The book that celebrated the journey in photographs and text was fittingly called ‘An End To Waiting’. Thirty years later, these are his reflections .....
