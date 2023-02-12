Incidentally...
Don’t touch me on my Sona
Has anyone else noticed how Sona sounds like ‘sonar’ — the device SA needs to warn it of looming icebergs?
12 February 2023 - 00:02
That Big Speech this week is referred to by many media outlets as the SONA. In the Sunday Times style guide, however, it is the Sona, because it is an acronym and not an abbreviation...
