Remembering Chris Hani, 30 years since his murder
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By OYAMA MABANDLA
In his new book, Out Of The Dark Night: Essays On Decolonization, the redoubtable political theorist Achille Mbembe quotes a disturbing vignette from the exalted German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel: “The peculiarly African character is difficult to comprehend, for the very reason that in reference to it we must give up the principle which naturally accompanies all our ideas — the category of Universality...
Remembering Chris Hani, 30 years since his murder
In his new book, Out Of The Dark Night: Essays On Decolonization, the redoubtable political theorist Achille Mbembe quotes a disturbing vignette from the exalted German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel: “The peculiarly African character is difficult to comprehend, for the very reason that in reference to it we must give up the principle which naturally accompanies all our ideas — the category of Universality...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos