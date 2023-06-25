When a child's life is too much to bear, the gift of love and a teddy can help
The mission of the Teddy Bear Foundation is to see a world free from child abuse. Until then, there’s a teddy and time for every child that’s hurting, writes Leonie Wagner
25 June 2023 - 00:00
The Teddy Bear Clinic for abused children opened its doors in 1986, in response to the urgent need for medical examinations for sexually abused children. Since then, it has evolved into an organisation that offers a comprehensive array of victim support services...
