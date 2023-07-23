Guardians of the forest: they fight them on the beaches, they fight them in the hills
Elite green swat team risks their lives to protect Table Mountain National Park
23 July 2023 - 00:00
A bright moon filtered through the canopy of Newlands Forest on the slopes of Table Mountain as four special ops rangers buried themselves under leaves for a 72-hour stakeout. “It was freezing, which helped us stay alert, and we had to dig in our boots not to slide downhill,” says D, pointing to the spot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.