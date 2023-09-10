OBITUARY
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: From warmonger to peacemaker
A great grandson of the Zulu king Cetshwayo, Mangosuthu Buthelezi played a controversial role throughout the turbulent years of opposition to apartheid through his leadership of the Inkatha Freedom Party
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has died at the age of 95, was the charismatic, cantankerous, bellicose and autocratic leader of the former KwaZulu homeland and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, which he led until he was 91...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.