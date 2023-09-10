OBITUARY

Mangosuthu Buthelezi: From warmonger to peacemaker

A great grandson of the Zulu king Cetshwayo, Mangosuthu Buthelezi played a controversial role throughout the turbulent years of opposition to apartheid through his leadership of the Inkatha Freedom Party

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has died at the age of 95, was the charismatic, cantankerous, bellicose and autocratic leader of the former KwaZulu homeland and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, which he led until he was 91...